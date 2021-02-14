Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

