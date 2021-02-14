Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RXLSF stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Rexel has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

About Rexel

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

