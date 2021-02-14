Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for approximately 7.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $2,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 70,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

