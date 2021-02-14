RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. RGC Resources has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

