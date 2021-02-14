RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%.

Shares of RGCO opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

