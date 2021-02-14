rhino investment partners Inc Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 181,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000. Synovus Financial comprises approximately 4.9% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.33. 543,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,980. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

