Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 1,376 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 299.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $220,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.