Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.41.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

