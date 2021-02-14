Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 355 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 345.31.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

