Rosenblatt Securities Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $120.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.94% from the company’s previous close.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

NYSE GDDY opened at $85.75 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $3,532,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

