Rosenblatt Securities Raises Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $12.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,028 shares of company stock worth $3,819,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $31,570,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

