Roth Capital Boosts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $43.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of GPRE opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $943.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

