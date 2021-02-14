Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €153.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €174.45 ($205.24).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €157.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €149.59.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.