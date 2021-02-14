Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,300.60 ($16.99) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,332.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.65. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 128.20 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,954 ($25.53). The company has a market capitalization of £48.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -18.34%.

In related news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

