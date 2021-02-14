Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $141.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Royal Gold by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.03. 673,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,421. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

