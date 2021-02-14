Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROYMY. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMY stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $12.59.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.