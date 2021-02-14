RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

PDP stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

