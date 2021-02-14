RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of SAIC opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

