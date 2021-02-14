RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

