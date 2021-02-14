RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

