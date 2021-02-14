RWM Asset Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

