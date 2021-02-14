RWM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $185.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.88. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

