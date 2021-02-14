Safe Haven Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.52 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and $2.36 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 139.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.03 or 0.00435654 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.