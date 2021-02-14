salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.86. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.77.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,072,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $238,573,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

