Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SMM opened at $4.89 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

