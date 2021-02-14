Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SARTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $504.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 180.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $214.10 and a 12 month high of $504.35.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

