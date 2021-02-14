Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDMHF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SDMHF opened at $490.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.13. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

