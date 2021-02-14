Scotiabank Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $23.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE CCJ opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,577,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

