Scotiabank Increases Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$27.50

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

TSE OR opened at C$14.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.50.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

