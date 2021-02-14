Scotiabank Increases Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$12.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

TSE VII opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.18. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

