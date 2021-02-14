scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

SCPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

