Scrypta (LYRA) Reaches Market Cap of $579,181.34

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $579,181.34 and $345.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 113.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001327 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,856,617 coins and its circulating supply is 16,056,617 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage.

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

