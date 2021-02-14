SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Down 47.0% in January

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 14th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in SCVX in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the third quarter worth $196,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in SCVX by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,130. SCVX has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64.

SCVX Company Profile

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

