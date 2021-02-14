Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,593 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 64,126 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 1.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in SEA were worth $152,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $276.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $281.77. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.