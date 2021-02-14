Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.63. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.