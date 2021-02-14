Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Cut to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.93.

Shares of VII opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$8.89.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

