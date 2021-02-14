SFE Investment Counsel Has $309,000 Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.17% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECON opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

