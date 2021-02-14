SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during trading hours on Friday. SFS Group has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $114.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SFS Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation and bracket logic solutions; brake systems; clip nuts; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; furniture fittings; hard disk drives; and thread inserts and spacer bushings.

