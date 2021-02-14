SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $150,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,843.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,670.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

