SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 57,298 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 354.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. CX Institutional increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,332 shares of company stock worth $28,354,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

