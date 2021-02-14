SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000.

Separately, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Several research firms recently commented on NGMS. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

