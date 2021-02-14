SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 156.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.74.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.63.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.