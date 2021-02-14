SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 386.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

