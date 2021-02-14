SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $5,187,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

