SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 238.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $544.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.52 and its 200 day moving average is $435.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $545.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.