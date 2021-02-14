Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $3,406,000.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,642. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

