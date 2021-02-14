Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.41. 720,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 304,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 28.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shineco Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

