Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Grows By 155.8%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the January 14th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.78.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.