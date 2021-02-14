Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Decreases By 38.7%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.22 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

