Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Drops By 48.7%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:BRFH opened at $0.43 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 140.98% and a negative net margin of 179.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

